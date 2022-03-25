Eric Naki
Political Editor
2 minute read
25 Mar 2022
5:50 am
Premium

NW Youth leader cheats on ANCYL with EFF

Eric Naki

Ample proof of Kgaba Bokaba’s secret ‘floor-crossing’.

ANC flag. Picture: Michel Bega
The mystery of a youth leader with divided loyalties – serving both the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters – has sent tongues wagging in the North West’s Madibeng sub-region and at Brits, the hometown of the double-crosser. Kgaba Zebulon Bokaba is the co-ordinator of the ANC Youth League Madibeng sub-regional interim task team, and at the same time is a card-carrying member of the EFF in good standing. As co-ordinator he is in charge of all ANC Youth league branches in Madibeng despite also being loyal to the EFF, from which he had not resigned. Sources within the EFF...

Read more on these topics