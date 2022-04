Years ago, there was an old saying used to show someone’s gullibility: If you believe that, then you may be interested in a farm I have for sale in Eloff Street. There are echoes of that, we must admit, in the current fad for blowing millions on objects – if you can call them that – which do not exist. You can, for example, spend a million dollars on a rock that doesn’t exist or several hundred thousand greenbacks on a yacht that will never be berthed in the Bahamas. It’s all part of that new make-believe digital world of...

Years ago, there was an old saying used to show someone’s gullibility: If you believe that, then you may be interested in a farm I have for sale in Eloff Street.

There are echoes of that, we must admit, in the current fad for blowing millions on objects – if you can call them that – which do not exist.

You can, for example, spend a million dollars on a rock that doesn’t exist or several hundred thousand greenbacks on a yacht that will never be berthed in the Bahamas.

It’s all part of that new make-believe digital world of what are called NFTs (non-fungible tokens) – these are supposedly unique, numbered, digital creations which are often copies of items in the “real” world – but do not have physical form outside the ones and zeroes which make up their binary DNA.

Welcome to the “Metaverse”, which is something like the “Internet of Things” – with dreams and fantasy attached.

The brave new world will be virtual.

Now, while that may mean no one can be physically affected or harmed, it is still going to cost a bucketful of (real) money to get to play.

Keep an eye out for that virtual farm, then. And hope it doesn’t get expropriated.