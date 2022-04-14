Editorial staff
14 Apr 2022
Pupil sit-in just blatant blackmail

Nobody must be allowed to use such coercive methods to get special treatment.

It seems like a storm in a school lunchbox, the story about two pupils who have been holding a sit-in outside Northcliff High School in Joburg, supposedly because they have been refused admission because their unemployed parents can’t afford the fees. But there are worrying aspects to this case which speak to a broader set of problems in our school system and in our society in general. Firstly, the pupils were dropped off at the school each day by their parents, who also enlisted the help of influential people on social media to amplify the “offence”. Among those pulled into...

