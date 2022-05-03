Editorial staff
Cyril Ramaphosa needs to show some backbone

The president’s weak showing at Cosatu's May Day rally would have encouraged his opponents in the ANC faction loyal to Zuma.

President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s sympathetic critics – those who would like him to succeed but who worry about how he goes about leading the ANC and the country – often single out his appearance of weakness and indecision as being a major failing. That image, of being a vacillating person or one who prefers capitulation to confrontation, was heightened over the weekend by his ignominious exit from a May Day rally in North West, where he was booed and heckled by aggressive union members. Of course, this incident in no way means Ramaphosa is about to be ousted from the tripartite alliance...

