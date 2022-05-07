Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
7 May 2022
5:30 am
Editorials

Mothers should be celebrated everyday

Editorial staff

Motherd must also deal with the additional societal burden of being regarded as second-class citizens in most areas of life.

A mother reading her homemade Mother's Day card. Picture: iStock
It may be cheesy and a cynical way to separate people from their money by playing on emotion – but Mother’s Day on Saturday should give us pause for thought. Mothers are those who made us what we are today. They carried us for all those months; they nurtured us, they protected us. And they prepared us for the big wide world out there. Certainly, there are many mothers who don’t fit that description, but most do… and, apart from the burden of raising families, they must also deal with the additional societal burden of being regarded as second-class citizens...

Read more on these topics