Mothers should be celebrated everyday

It may be cheesy and a cynical way to separate people from their money by playing on emotion – but Mother’s Day on Saturday should give us pause for thought.

Mothers are those who made us what we are today.

They carried us for all those months; they nurtured us, they protected us.

And they prepared us for the big wide world out there. Certainly, there are many mothers who don’t fit that description, but most do… and, apart from the burden of raising families, they must also deal with the additional societal burden of being regarded as second-class citizens in most areas of life.

Many mothers are single because, in many cases, the fathers absconded or are just plain absent, even when they’re not far away.

So, if your mother is still around, let her know on Saturday that she is appreciated. Let her know that someone notices how much she does.

It doesn’t have to be dramatic or expensive – perhaps just a hand around the house – because it’s the thought that counts.

And then, try to make every day Mother’s Day. You’ll feel better.

She’ll feel better and, for a while at least, the world will be a bit better.