Richard Anthony Chemaly
3 minute read
28 May 2022
9:05 am
Columns

Thanks for those two months of petrol relief. And now?

Richard Anthony Chemaly

To blame the price of oil for the petrol price increase is an admission of long term failure

Picture: Neil McCartney
Called it! Two months ago when the government very generously limited some fuel taxes and deprived itself of some of its theft budget. Leave it to the opposition to call a debate at the eleventh hour in Parliament. Leave it to the state to claim they’ve ticked a box and that we should be satisfied with their generosity. Leave it to South Africans to complain, perhaps throw a march or two and then fork up. Two months, these jackasses had to come up with a plan post their puny tax relief and what did they come up with? Well there...

Read more on these topics