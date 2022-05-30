Jennie Ridyard
30 May 2022
A diet is for the dogs

Jennie Ridyard

Go on diet once and be food-obsessed for the rest of your life.

My whippet has become a whippopotamus. Photo: iStock
There are many lessons I’ve learned from my dogs – if someone doesn’t want to play it’s not you, it’s them; also, puppy dog eyes get a better response than barking; also, investigating other people’s poo can be a revelation (metaphorically, of course) – but lately, something new. This entails the 9-year-old whippet, aka the whippopotamus. She’s a big-boned lady. She wasn’t always. Time was she was svelte, sleek, running swift as a canine arrow. Food was never a concern. She’d take it if she felt like it, she’d leave it if she didn’t. She enjoyed treats but didn’t have...

