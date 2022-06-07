Editorial staff
Ramaphosa must not try to cover up claims

Ramaphosa will weather this storm and probably go on to triumph at the end of the year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANCs 110th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
If President Cyril Ramaphosa was a man being backed into a corner – following allegations of a theft of money from his game ranch – he certainly didn’t look it at the ANC’s Limpopo conference closing session. A jovial and confident Ramaphosa brushed aside as political conspiracy the allegations against him by former spy boss Arthur Fraser. The president denied, for a start, that the money taken was anything like the $4 million Fraser claimed it was … and then went on to say he had never stolen any money “from the taxpayer”. That was a deliberate reference to most...

