Danie Toerien
2 minute read
21 Jun 2022
7:00 am
No more crazy polar bear dips

I will embrace the crazy side of my personality in other ways that don’t involve seeking medical attention afterwards.

Picture: iStock
Call me chicken, call me a wussy, call me whatever you like, but I am not going for a swim today. I don’t care if it’s a tradition. Jumping into a pool of icy water just because it’s the winter solstice is not my idea of fun. Been there, done that, got the T-shirt – don’t want another one. I will embrace the crazy side of my personality in other ways that don’t involve seeking medical attention afterwards. Some things, I believe, should be done only once – like marriage and suicide. Winter solstice swimming rates in this category. When...

