Sibu Mabena: Connecting brands to their audiences

Taking a risk and diverting into a career change, multitalented Sibu Mabena went against all odds when she ventured into the dynamic creative entertainment space. She paved her way to the top of the ladder – running her own agency, Duma Collective, specialising in scriptwriting, artists and the management of influencers. Mabena, who grew up in Johannesburg and Pretoria, holds a political science and international relations degree and is now the founder and director of a creative and advertising agency which works with South African creatives. She is the proverbial, self-assertive, talented black woman with a vibrant personality. “There are...

Taking a risk and diverting into a career change, multitalented Sibu Mabena went against all odds when she ventured into the dynamic creative entertainment space.

She paved her way to the top of the ladder – running her own agency, Duma Collective, specialising in scriptwriting, artists and the management of influencers.

Mabena, who grew up in Johannesburg and Pretoria, holds a political science and international relations degree and is now the founder and director of a creative and advertising agency which works with South African creatives. She is the proverbial, self-assertive, talented black woman with a vibrant personality.

“There are 30 whole years of Sibu Mabena [in my agency],” she says. “I was 16 when I started making money from dancing as a choreographer and coach. I would charge R10 an hour per child. That translated into R10 per hour times three hours times 24 kids per rehearsal session.

“At the end of the dance term, the studio owner would collect my earnings from parents on my behalf and hand me an envelope full of cash. I knew I was on to something when I received my first R4 500 for doing what I loved, teaching kids, and sometimes even their parents, how to dance.”

#TBT



Dancing is what got me here ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/Xfks9d5KiE— Sibu Mabena (@sibumabena) June 23, 2022

Her offices are in Melrose Estate in Johannesburg. “I was able to start Duma Collective on the back of things I liked to do,” she said.

With being in the advertising and creative spectrum for 15 years, Mabena has worked with a number of artists and brands, some involving social media, eventing and creative direction for live performances.

“I was involved in projects such as the Samas, Mama’s and Glow Cafe awards in Nigeria,” she says. “And now 15 years in the game with 44 employees – this communication agency now stands and I am at the head of the table.

“I have the privilege of being able to connect brands to their audiences.”

In terms of building connections, Sibu Mabena says being a freelancer landed her in situations where she found herself working in so many projects and “if you’re smart about it, you create relationships that last beyond the job”.

“In my time working as an event freelancer as well as a choreography freelancer and a bartender at a club in Sandton, a lot of artists, event promoters, brand managers were all converging. I made a point of creating relationships with these people and I have maintained them over the years.”

Mabena says her femininity allowed her to have a different output in running her company. Duma Collective defined itself as “relationship experts” – because “this is an industry of relationships; you work with people and not objects”.

Founder of Duma Collective Sibu Mabena speaks to The Citizen in Johannesburg, 3 June 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“It really is about the work you do, how people feel and experience you which determine where your next job is coming from,” she says.

With an industry mostly dominated by whites and men, Mabena says it was an interesting time to be a young black female in advertising.

“The barriers to entry into the advertising industry are decreasing,” she says. Mabena noted her challenges allowed her to stand out and forced her to work harder at being excellent. “It is a matter of coming to the table, maintaining your seat, keeping it and opening up opportunities for other people,” she says.

Mabena says it is important to start revolutionising the industry to speak to needs of the people of the day.

“What was relevant 20 years ago has changed now,” she says. “As a woman, it becomes a very heavy responsibility to work hard to change something that has been institutionalised for so long, so that is how it feels like to be a woman here.”

As every business came with its battles, Mabena says the struggles with Duma Collective were many, mainly because it handled “a people-centric business” which was precious in giving young people an opportunity to enter into the industry and thrive.

“With that comes marrying inexperienced people with experienced people in an industry which solely wants only experienced people,” she says.

“How are we going to get to experienced people if we don’t give those who do not have it a chance? We have situations where there are so many things to teach people, but not enough time.”

Mabena says her family and her partner are supportive and she comes from a family filled with entrepreneurs and hard workers.

“It is because of them I work this hard; they understand and have given me the grace, while also keeping me very grounded”.

“My mom worked really hard until retirement and she is the reason I work so hard, while my dad is still working now, even in his retirement,” she says.

Mabena said there are no gender power issues within her relationship.

“My partner knows where I come from, my dancing and bartending days to being this head of this powerhouse agency and the reason we are together is because of that understanding,” she says. “We spoke about this upfront that I will not be able to dim my light for any reason and it is his understanding which had led to things working out, whereas in my past relationships, it was a problem.”

Mabena says society does not teach boys how to coexist with girls and it is not the norm any more for men to lead and women to follow.

“Now anyone can lead or follow,” she says. “It is that understanding and constant reminder that it is okay to not be what society said you would be. Just be what works for you and your environment.”

Mabena says she likes talking, listening and exchanging conversations with her clients and the work they do which included research.

“Being an example to other black people in general is a big achievement for me that with enough hard work, a little bit of luck and a lot of prayer, one could actually get things done and done well,” she says.

“Lastly, staying alive in a time where it is very easy to just quit.”

– lungas@citizen.co.za