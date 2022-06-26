Lunga Simelane
26 Jun 2022
Sibu Mabena: Connecting brands to their audiences

Mabena says it is important to start revolutionising the industry to speak to needs of the people of the day.

Founder of Duma Collective Sibu Mabena speaks to The Citizen in Johannesburg, 3 June 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Taking a risk and diverting into a career change, multitalented Sibu Mabena went against all odds when she ventured into the dynamic creative entertainment space. She paved her way to the top of the ladder – running her own agency, Duma Collective, specialising in scriptwriting, artists and the management of influencers. Mabena, who grew up in Johannesburg and Pretoria, holds a political science and international relations degree and is now the founder and director of a creative and advertising agency which works with South African creatives. She is the proverbial, self-assertive, talented black woman with a vibrant personality. “There are...