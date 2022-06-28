Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
28 Jun 2022
6:31 am
Editorials

Jordaan firmly in Safa power seat

Editorial staff

Jordaan has been in charge since 2013 and even the Jennifer Ferguson rape allegation in 2016 was not enough to stop him from being re-elected as president the following year.

Danny Jordaan says he will leave the Safa presidency in 2026. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix.
Ria Ledwaba talked a good game ahead of Saturday’s South African Football Association presidential elections and her fans danced a merry dance outside the Sandton Convention Centre where the elective congress took place. But she found out that shifting 70-year-old Danny Jordaan out of the Safa hot seat will be done on his terms only. Jordaan has such a stranglehold over the association that he got 186 votes to Ledwaba’s 27, the equivalent of an absolute hammering on the field of play. Jordaan has been in charge since 2013 and even the Jennifer Ferguson rape allegation in 2016 was not...

