Enyobeni tavern tragedy is a sign of the times

Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them,” says the holy book, but the constitution of this country and society at large say something very different … corporal punishment is just a hot potato topic in South Africa.

Funny, because we grew up never being spared a “good hiding” and that was a good reminder to never repeat the same mistake.

But now it is seen as physical abuse because it has escalated as more violent than a deterrent … but I’m sorry, for some children, this naughty stool, naughty corner arrangement just does not work.

I seldom agree with Police Minister Bheki Cele, but now I do, after he also blamed the parents for the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in East London, where 21 teenagers died.

How does a parent go to sleep not knowing their child’s whereabouts? We cannot microwave parenting and expect children to survive the world we live in.

What is regrettable is that even discipline is negotiable to these children.

Scornful eyes that dart to children no longer work, we are raising brats who are becoming more difficult to discipline.

Now hear me, I totally do not agree with people who beat their children black and purple, or who distress at the expense of their children.

The Springs Monster comes to mind.

I am just an advocate of discipline and discipline that serves effectively to deter from danger, trouble and mischief.

Each parent knows the kind of children that they want and which kind they have, they know the kind of liberties that they have given out – no boundaries in essence means no accountability.

It also means that the very same parents who do not give out punishments or deter their children from breaking the rules should always be ready to pay for transgressions their children commit.

Parents, children and reckless business owners are all to blame.

Yet, we’d be foolish to believe the tavern tragedy is an isolated incident.

Taverns and clubs being frequented by children are a norm; to keep their children alive, parents now need to do much more.