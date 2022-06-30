Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
30 Jun 2022
6:45 am
Columns

Enyobeni tavern tragedy is a sign of the times

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

How does a parent go to sleep not knowing their child’s whereabouts?

Picture: iStock
Whoever spares the rod hates their children, but the one who loves their children is careful to discipline them,” says the holy book, but the constitution of this country and society at large say something very different … corporal punishment is just a hot potato topic in South Africa. Funny, because we grew up never being spared a “good hiding” and that was a good reminder to never repeat the same mistake. But now it is seen as physical abuse because it has escalated as more violent than a deterrent … but I’m sorry, for some children, this naughty stool,...

