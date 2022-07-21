Editorial staff
Bring back the old pros at Eskom

They can not only fix what is broken, they can properly train those who will follow.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan must have swallowed his pride to finally admit that the country needs the help of trade union Solidarity to save Eskom. The union says it has 1 000 people with technical skills to help get the power utility back on track – making the offer of assistance to Gordhan in May. Solidarity CEO Dirk Herman told Gordhan that the accelerated drive to “transform” Eskom – get rid of old, white employees, perhaps? – had backfired because it had left the organisation with a lack of technical skills. ALSO READ: Do the obvious: fix Eskom because...

