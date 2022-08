The Limpopo ANC has warned that those who think the fight for the scrapping of the notorious "step aside" resolution - which has seen several controversial ANC bigwigs being left out in the cold - is over, must think again. The party said it is still prepared to fight for the resolution to be scrapped, and told The Citizen that it intends on taking the fight to the party's upcoming elective conference in December. The province's plan to have the rule reviewed and ultimately set aside was defeated over the weekend, during the ANC Policy Conference at Nasrec. Limpopo and...

The Limpopo ANC has warned that those who think the fight for the scrapping of the notorious “step aside” resolution – which has seen several controversial ANC bigwigs being left out in the cold – is over, must think again.

The party said it is still prepared to fight for the resolution to be scrapped, and told The Citizen that it intends on taking the fight to the party’s upcoming elective conference in December.

The province’s plan to have the rule reviewed and ultimately set aside was defeated over the weekend, during the ANC Policy Conference at Nasrec.

Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) had both raised concerns about the alleged selective application of the rule, calling for it to be scrapped.

Also Read: ‘Delegates support retention of ANC’s step aside policy’ – Ramaphosa

The two provinces argued that the rule had caused more disunity, that resulted in the organisation being split down the middle through factional battles.

“We are obviously disappointed that the NPC did not accept our proposal to do away with the step-aside rule. But, we are equally happy that the conference has appreciated our argument,” Limpopo ANC provincial spokesperson, Jimmy Machaka, said on Monday.

Machaka said the position of the ANC in Limpopo was that the resolution has been implemented inconsistently and unfairly.

“We are, however, comforted that the conference’s decisions remain a proposal to ANC structures across the country. We are also happy that now branches of the ANC will be able to use the national ANC elective conference in December, to finally decide the fate of the step-aside policy,” explained Machaka.

Not a defence of cadres being corrupt

He, however, warned that the position of the ANC in Limpopo on the rule was not to promote crime, corruption or malfeasance.

He said even though the province was calling for the rule to be scrapped, this did not suggest that ANC deployees should involve themselves in corrupt activities.

“We remain firm that no form of corruption and other criminal conduct will be tolerated within our ranks. Those who are on the wrong side of the law must be prosecuted without fear or favour because this organisation will not defend any leader who is on the wrong side the law,” he said.

Also Read: More provinces echo KZN’s call for end to ANC’s step aside rule

While many in Limpopo spoke in unison against the resolution, chairperson for the Phusela Branch of the ANC Mashilo Maloko said he was happy the policy conference did not bless the proposal by Limpopo and KZN.

“I am happy delegates at the conference approached this matter with a sober mind. I am saying this because if not well tackled, this matter would open a flood-gate of corruption in the country.

“Our people are tired of corruption and they want services instead. I think for Limpopo to say it is still going to take the fight to the December conference is a wrong move and a total waste of time, because come rain or shine, the step-aside resolution will stay, because no one wants to be led by thugs,” he said.

The controversial resolution was first adopted in 2017, during the Nasrec ANC elective conference.

The resolution dictates that all party members in elected positions facing criminal charges must step-aside until such time they are cleared.

Some of ANC big shots who have already felt the wrath of the resolution are suspended ANC General Secretary – Ace Magashule and eThekwini former mayor – Zandile Gumede, among many others.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the conference has agreed that the step-aside resolution should remain to enhance the integrity of the movement and its leadership.

Now Read: ANC will remain divided after the policy conference – analysts