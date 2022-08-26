Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
26 Aug 2022
Columns

Let’s celebrate trailblazing women and their contribution to society and the country

Women do have little to celebrate on Women’s Day, but let us not forget those who made our path easier.

Nelson Mandela hosting a luncheon for widows and wives of apartheid and anti-apartheid leaders 28 July 1995 in Pretoria. Posing for a group photo is from the left, standing, Amina Cachalia, President Nelson Mandela, Mrs Hodgson, Albertina Sisulu, Nsiki Biko and seated from the left is Elize Botha, Orp Nokwe, Winnie Nkobi, Susan Srijdom and Marijie Viljoen. AFP PHOTO (Photo by Walter DHLADHLA / AFP)
With Women’s Month coming to an end, I wanted to reflect on whether or not it is important to celebrate national holidays – especially those with significant historical backgrounds like Youth Day and Women’s Day. Every year, Women’s Day highlights important issues women in the country still face: domestic violence, discrimination and harassment in the workplace, equal pay, education for girls and more, while Youth Day highlights the soaring youth unemployment. But at the beginning of this month a shock wave went through SA after eight women were allegedly gang-raped and robbed on the set of a music video in...

