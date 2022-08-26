Let’s celebrate trailblazing women and their contribution to society and the country
Reitumetse Makwea
Women do have little to celebrate on Women’s Day, but let us not forget those who made our path easier.
Nelson Mandela hosting a luncheon for widows and wives of apartheid and anti-apartheid leaders 28 July 1995 in Pretoria. Posing for a group photo is from the left, standing, Amina Cachalia, President Nelson Mandela, Mrs Hodgson, Albertina Sisulu, Nsiki Biko and seated from the left is Elize Botha, Orp Nokwe, Winnie Nkobi, Susan Srijdom and Marijie Viljoen. AFP PHOTO (Photo by Walter DHLADHLA / AFP)
Read more on these topics