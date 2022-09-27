Hein Kaiser
Journalist
2 minute read
27 Sep 2022
4:40 am
Premium

Growth and expansion for local airlines ahead

Hein Kaiser

Lift, which celebrates its second birthday in December, starts operating flights between Johannesburg and Durban in October and Airlink has wrapped up the domestic and regional network with more than 200 daily flights.

Airline
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 08: Gidon Novick: Co - Founder and Jonathan Ayache: Chief Executive Officer and Gidon Novick: Co - Founder during a sneak preview of the brand new airline LIFT at Cape Town International Airport on December 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. LIFT Airline is a start-up South African low-cost airline that will operate on major domestic routes from O. R. Tambo. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
After three years of market turbulence, the surviving airlines in South Africa are soaring ahead with network expansion and growth plans. Lift, which celebrates its second birthday in December, starts operating flights between Johannesburg and Durban in October and Airlink has wrapped up the domestic and regional network with more than 200 daily flights. The only remaining low-cost airline, FlySafair, operates a fleet of 23 aircraft and covers all major domestic trunk routes. Cemair has plans to upgauge its fleet and increase its domestic and regional network. Meanwhile, SA Airways continues to operate its current routes and its mothballed lowcost...

Read more on these topics