Hein Kaiser
Journalist
2 minute read
27 Sep 2022
4:40 am
Growth and expansion for local airlines ahead
Hein Kaiser
Lift, which celebrates its second birthday in December, starts operating flights between Johannesburg and Durban in October and Airlink has wrapped up the domestic and regional network with more than 200 daily flights.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 08: Gidon Novick: Co - Founder and Jonathan Ayache: Chief Executive Officer and Gidon Novick: Co - Founder during a sneak preview of the brand new airline LIFT at Cape Town International Airport on December 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. LIFT Airline is a start-up South African low-cost airline that will operate on major domestic routes from O. R. Tambo. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
