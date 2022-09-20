Hein Kaiser
20 Sep 2022
4:40 am
‘We do things the old-fashioned way’ – Father, son still dedicated to their Croydon Bakery

Everything gets made from scratch, said Dimitri, with fresh ingredients.

Father and son Tim and Dimitri Moustakis at their Croydon Bakery. Picture: Hein Kaiser
Nothing comes quite close to the smell of baking bread and few things are comparable to the pleasure of being around mouth-watering confection, every day. Dimitri Moustakis knows what it feels like. He runs the Croydon Bakery along with his dad, Tim, who founded the bakery in 1980. It is a busy place, with people waltzing in and out of the store constantly. And there is always a queue at the pie oven. “We have become quite famous for our pies and sometimes we just cannot keep up with demand,” said Dimitri. Like everything else in the bakery, pies are...