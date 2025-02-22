Lyttelton hit by second massive sinkhole in one week

Another hole has opened up in Centurion this week, this time at the corner of Trichardt and Van Riebeeck Streets in Lyttelton Manor.

The sinkhole is now the second to occur in the area within days.

It began forming inside a property before expanding outward and eventually causing the brick fence surrounding the property to collapse.

Pictures and videos taken at the scene show significant damage, with the ground continuing to give way.

Ward 79 Councillor Johan van Burren confirmed that the ground gave way on Saturday morning around 11:00.

He stated that Metro Police are on site saying, “We have secured the area with barrier tape, and we are just waiting for other security measures to be put in place, including securing the area with barriers.”

He added that the sinkhole is very deep and still expanding, making it difficult to determine its exact size.

Lyttelton resident Juan-Michael Fernandez, who lives near another sinkhole, and has visited other large sinkholes in the area, has observed firsthand the ongoing activity of these sinkholes.

He shared his concerns about the latest sinkhole and believes it will continue to grow until it reaches the nearby street, as there are visible cracks on the road surface.

“The sinkhole is very big, and it looks like it is still growing. From where I am standing, it looks extremely deep,” he said.

Ward 57 Councillor David Farquharson has urged residents to avoid the area entirely to ensure their safety.

Farquharson also confirmed that teams from the Department of Water and Sanitation are currently on-site, working to restore water and sewer functions to the affected properties.

“There is one property directly affected. Discussions were held with the owner, and the road forward has been explained,” he said.

While no evacuation notice has been issued at this stage, the property owner was advised to address the matter with their insurance and prepare for such a possibility.

Farquharson added that the sinkhole is most likely going to grow further over the next few days, particularly if there is more heavy rain saying, “The hole will be monitored on a regular basis until such time that it’s stabilised.”

This new occurrence comes after another hole formed on DF Malan Avenue earlier this week on February 18.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said that the first hole is about three meters deep, 16 meters long, and eight meters wide.

However, he added that assessments are still ongoing to determine whether the first hole is a sinkhole or road subsidence.

