Metro wants Centurion sinkhole declared a national disaster

Tshwane seeks to have Centurion’s sinkhole-affected areas declared a national disaster as it intensifies efforts to address the growing crisis.

The MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, led a tour and assessment of the five largest sinkholes in Centurion, most of which are in Lyttelton.

The delegation, which included municipal officials, emergency services and environmental experts, aimed to evaluate the severity of the sinkholes to seek assistance from the national government.

Morodi said the purpose of visiting the five largest sinkholes in the area was to assess them so that the city could seek help from the national government.

“As a city, we cannot afford to repair the sinkholes ourselves; we need at least R200-million in order for us to address them.”

She emphasised that the situation demands urgent action.

She said the next step for the metro is to formally request the national government to declare these sites a national disaster.

“If this declaration is successful, it will secure the necessary resources to address the damage, stabilise the affected areas, and implement long-term solutions.”

Morodi noted that the administration has already begun to implement safety measures and is developing a comprehensive plan to restore and protect the region.

She added that this collaborative effort includes all relevant stakeholders, with a focus on delivering concrete solutions for the communities most affected by the sinkholes.

“The residents of Centurion can be assured that the administration is fully engaged in resolving this issue and that swift and decisive action is being taken to protect lives and infrastructure.”

Centurion is currently grappling with more than 50 sinkholes, a number that continues to grow.

Earlier this year, on January 11, a sinkhole formed on Second Avenue in Laudium, while on February 20, the metro confirmed reports of yet another at a school in Laudium.

Just days ago, on February 18, a hole started forming on DF Malan Avenue in Lyttelton, and Tshwane officials are still determining if it is a sinkhole.

This is not the first time the metro has taken steps to tackle the sinkhole issue.

In January, metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo revealed that R14.5-million had been allocated during the current financial year to repair nine small and low-priority sinkholes.

These included sinkholes in areas such as the Laudium Soccer Grounds, Amkor Road in Lyttelton Manor, and Hugo Road in Valhalla.

“Other sites include South Street in Die Hoewes, Johan Strauss in Christoburg, and several other streets in Erasmia and Lyttelton Manor,” he said.

At the time, Mashigo explained that the cost of repairs varies significantly, with some sinkholes costing less than R1-million to fix and others exceeding R30-million.

“The budget will be divided across all of the sinkholes. Each of the identified sinkholes varies in size, extent, and depth, which results in a wide range of repair costs.

“Risk and safety factors are assessed to determine which sinkholes will be addressed first,” said Mashigo.

He also noted that sinkholes occur naturally due to the region’s geological formations, but the problem is worsened by ageing infrastructure and underground leaks.

According to Mashigo, the Council for Geoscience had classified Centurion as a sinkhole-prone area only after significant development had already taken place.

“Had this classification been in place before development, the city would have substantially restricted or refused development given the risks associated with sinkholes.”

Lyttelton resident Nathaniel Scheepers recently expressed unease at the possibility of another sinkhole forming in the area.

“The number of sinkholes in Centurion is concerning as more continue to form.”

Imani Khumalo, a resident from Valhalla, shared her frustration with the growing number of sinkholes in Centurion.

She said these sinkholes are putting homes and lives of residents at risk.

“I have lived in Valhalla for a long time and our area used to feel safe, but now these massive holes have been opening up in different parts of Centurion and it’s scary.”

“People are afraid to renovate or invest in their properties because they don’t know if the land itself is secure,” added Khumalo.

Another resident, Nadine Grobbler also voiced concerns.

Grobbler said whenever she hears about another sinkhole, she wonders if it’s safe to drive or even walk in certain areas.

“It’s a serious safety issue. I’ve seen sinkholes swallow houses, and it’s really terrifying.”

She added that she was afraid that residents in the area would keep on seeing the same problem over and over again.

