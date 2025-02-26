Three treated for smoke inhalation after fire at student accommodation

The Tshwane Emergency Services said the three people were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at the Volley luxury student accommodation on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the fire was reported to the Emergency Communication Centre (ECC) at about 12:45, at the corner of Marais Street and Hay Street in Brooklyn.

“The ECC immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Hatfield Fire Station, Central Fire Station, Hazelwood Fire Station and Silverton Fire Station to the scene.

“These included two fire engines, a water tanker, an industrial pumper, a ladder, a district commander’s unit and a video unit.”

He said on arrival, the firefighters found out that one of the apartments on the top floor of a three-storey building was on fire.

“The apartment was well alight, and firefighters immediately established incident command and began firefighting operations. The fire spread fast through the ceiling to the nearby four apartments.”

Mnguni said the swift actions of the firefighters helped contain the fire to the involved apartment and stop the fire from causing further damage to the nearby buildings.

“The fire was extinguished at about 13:47, and damping down operations continued thereafter. Three patients suffered smoke inhalation and were treated and transported by private ambulance services to nearby hospitals.”

He added that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Mnguni reminded the public to report any fire or rescue incident, please call 107 toll-free or alternatively call 012 358 6300/6400.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they require to do so.”

