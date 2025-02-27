How to get a smart ID or renew your passport at a bank

Here’s everything you need to know about getting a smart ID or renewing your passport in Pretoria, with clear steps to guide you through the process.

With long queues at Department of Home Affairs (DHA) branches, applying at a Home Affairs-approved bank branch can save you time and frustration.

You can book application slots through the eHomeAffairs platform, which allows users to schedule appointments at DHAdepartment’s supported bank branches.

The DHA launched eHomeAffairs in April 2016 and began testing it with applications for South African citizens aged between 30 and 35.

Registering for the eHomeAffairs platform is simple and straightforward. Users need to provide basic information, including their name, surname, ID number, date of birth, email address, and phone number.

This contact information is used for login verification. When signing in, a one-time PIN is sent to your chosen contact method—either your cellphone or email.

Once logged in, users can click the “Create New Application” button on the top left of the eHomeAffairs homepage. The system will prompt you to specify whether the application is for yourself or someone else.

The next page will automatically fill in details like your ID number and full name. You will only need to select how you became a South African citizen—whether by birth, descent, naturalization, resumption, or another method.

After this, click on the “Create Application Products” button. The next screen will allow you to choose whether you are applying for a smart ID, passport renewal, or both.

Most application fields will be pre-populated with your details. However, you’ll need to provide the following additional information:

Country of citizenship

Birth town

Residential and postal addresses

The location where you wish to have your biometrics captured and where you’d like to collect your documents

Once you’ve filled in the required information, click “Submit” to move on to the next stage—document submission. Here, you’ll need to upload a copy of your ID before proceeding to payment.

The payment process requires you to enter your banking details on the eHomeAffairs portal, after which you can finalize the transaction via Internet banking or a mobile banking app.

You don’t have to make payment immediately. After entering your banking details, you can book a slot at the branch of your choice.

Here are all the DHA-supported bank branches through which South Africans can apply for a smart ID card or renew their passport:

Absa Centurion Lifestyle CentreC/o Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd, Centurion Lifestyle Centre, Centurion

FNB LynnwoodShop L04 Upper-level Cnr Simon Vermooten & Lynnwood Rd Equestria Pretoria

Nedbank ArcadiaShop 25, Nedbank Plaza, Beatrix Street, Arcadia

Standard Bank Centurion Lifestyle CentreC/o Lenchen and Old Johannesburg Rd, Centurion Lifestyle Centre, Centurion

Standard Bank Jubilee MallShop no. 47 Jubilee Mall corner Jubliee and Harry Gwala Road Temba Hammanskraal

