Pretoria journalist and partner still missing

Journalist Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Precious Mdhluli remain missing after being reported missing in mid-February, with their family fearing the involvement of a Mamelodi-based Boko Haram extortion gang in their disappearance.

Ndlovu, a National Press Club committee member, was reported missing on February 18, while his partner Mdhluli was only reported missing a few days later on February 24.

Ndlovu’s brother, Sifiso Ndlovu, told the Sowetan that the cameras at Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi showed Ndlovu leaving after work.

He worked in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, but lived in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga.

What happened to him after that remains unclear, and his car, which lacks a tracking device, has not been located.

The details surrounding Mdhluli’s disappearance are also unknown. The family has granted the police permission to access the couple’s phone records.

Sifiso furthermore told the media that a group of men once approached Ndlovu for a “protection fee” at Denlyn Mall where his online radio station, CapitalLive FM, operates.

That was reportedly in October last year.

Sifiso said they did not make much of it at the time. It was not until both his brother and partner went missing that they suspected the extortion may be linked to the couple’s disappearance.

A case of missing persons was opened in Mamelodi, while a burglary case was opened in KwaMhlanga.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdlhuli confirmed that they are investigating the matter.

“Police in KwaMhlanga are investigating a case of housebreaking and theft after a female complainant reported on February 18 2025, that her male friend went missing in Mamelodi, Gauteng, so she came looking for him at KwaMhlanga.

“It was during this time that she realised that the doors at the house were opened with some other items missing. That was when a case was opened,” Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Donald Mdlhuli said.

Mdhluli was only reported missing five days later, on February 24, police said.

Mdlhuli said a missing person’s file for Zodwa Precious Mdhluli, 46, was registered at KwaMhlanga, reported by her child on February 24 2025.

“Zodwa Precious Mdhluli’s child only reported her missing on that day (February 24). The woman’s child indicated that their last conversation was on February 18 2025.”

“The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are still unknown and form part of the police investigation.”

He added that they are working around the clock, in collaboration with their counterparts in Gauteng, to ensure that the case is resolved, preferably with the victims being located.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the police are searching for Ndlovu, who was reported missing in Mamelodi.

“He was last seen leaving his workplace on February 18 2025 at approximately 18h00.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the search to please call Sgt Lekganyane on 082 768 6433 or call the nearest police station.”

