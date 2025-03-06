Family pleads for safe return of kidnapped Pretoria businessman

The family of 46-year-old Jerry Boshoga, a businessman and farmer from Pretoria east, is pleading for his safe return after he was kidnapped on November 18 last year.

Boshoga was abducted in Rooihuiskraal, Centurion, shortly after attending a business meeting.

His sister, Josie, shared details of the ordeal and described the family’s heartbreak and fear as they navigate this traumatic experience.

Josie explained that on the day of the incident, her brother was driven to the meeting by their other brother, Tumi.

“When they got to the meeting, they met with Jerry’s business partners,” she said.

After some discussion, he told Tumi he would return in 15 minutes, as his business partner wanted to show him something down the road.

Tumi waited, but when his brother did not return after 20 minutes, he began calling him.

“His phone went to voicemail, and by the time an hour had passed, Tumi grew increasingly worried and contacted Jerry’s wife, who had not heard from him either.”

Just five minutes later, their worst fears were confirmed when the wife received a call from the kidnappers, forcing Jerry to tell her that he had been kidnapped.

The kidnappers threatened the family not to involve the police, as they would harm him if they did.

“They contacted us constantly on a private number, demanding a ransom,” Josie said.

She said the initial demand was R60-million, which the family could not afford.

“After a while, the ransom was reduced to R25-million and eventually to R10-million.”

However, the kidnappers began sending videos of Jerry being tortured when the family still could not meet their demands.

The videos, which started arriving on February 12, have left the family devastated and traumatised.

“As a family, we are extremely heartbroken because we don’t have the money, and even if they do get it, it is not guaranteed that Jerry will come back at all,” she said.

Josie added that some of the videos have even been posted on social media.

“These videos are very insensitive and extremely disturbing. This is torture.”

She also spoke about the toll the incident has taken on their parents, who are elderly and struggling to cope with the situation.

“Our parents have been going in and out of the hospital, and we can barely even sleep at night,” she said.

The family also fears for their safety, as Josie has been vocal about the kidnapping on social media.

This has led to threats from the kidnappers, who have warned Jerry’s father-in-law that Josie should stop posting on social media and take down her posts.

“I am also scared for my safety because I have been posting a lot about it on social media because, at this point, I don’t know what to do,” she said.

Despite these threats, Josie and her family continue to seek answers and justice.

The police have been assisting with the matter.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk confirmed that investigations into the kidnapping are still underway.

No further details about the progress of the investigation have been disclosed at this time.

The family continues to plead for Jerry’s safe return and for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!