Gautrain expansion to connect Mamelodi, Atteridgeville, and more Pretoria areas

The expansion of the Gautrain network is set to bring significant changes to Pretoria and its surrounding areas, connecting more communities to key economic hubs across Gauteng.

With the planned extension of the rapid rail system, areas like Mamelodi, Atteridgeville, and Tshwane East will see improved access to major destinations, enhancing mobility and boosting economic opportunities for residents.

This extensive project aims to create thousands of jobs while transforming transportation options in Pretoria and beyond.

In his State of the Province Address (SOPA), Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi last year doubled down on ambitious plans to significantly expand the Gautrain network – which is expected to cost the province tens of billions of rands.

Lesufi said that in August, in order to uphold the position of Gauteng as the economic hub, it would accelerate its infrastructure investment.

He furthermore added that in less than two years, the Gauteng government will invest R120 billion for the expansion of the Gautrain, from 80 to 230km.

TopAuto reported that the upgraded Gautrain is said to form an integral part of the new high-speed railway planned between Gauteng and Limpopo.

Currently, the 80km network launched in 2010 at a cost of R25 billion links Pretoria, Centurion, Johannesburg, Kempton Park, and O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Back in 2014, Gauteng’s provincial government commissioned the GMA to develop a comprehensive strategy to improve mobility in the Gauteng by connecting previously underserved communities to the country’s main economic hubs.

In 2014, the Gauteng provincial government tasked Gautrain Management Agency (GMA) with improving mobility by connecting underserved communities to major economic hubs, leading to a feasibility study on possible extensions to the Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network (GRRIN).

GMA then undertook a feasibility study of the possible extensions to the Gauteng Rapid Rail Integrated Network (GRRIN).

The updated GRRIN extensions feasibility study identified the following links and stations:

A link between Marlboro and Soweto with an additional station at Sandton, as well as new stations at Randburg, Cosmo City, Little Falls, Roodepoort and Jabulani;

A link between Jabulani and Mamelodi through Cosmo City, with new stations at Fourways, Sunninghill, Olievenhoutsbosch, Irene, Tshwane East, Hazeldean, and Mamelodi;

A link between Rhodesfield and Boksburg with new stations at East Rand Mall and Boksburg; and

A link between Cosmo City and Lanseria Airport with new stations at Cradle and Lanseria.

