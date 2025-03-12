Minister to deal with dire animal welfare concerns at Pretoria prison

Livestock and other animals across 21 agricultural correctional centres are starving.

This came to light after the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) held inspections at various facilities, including the Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

The cause was faulted on alleged severe feed shortages due to stringent cost-containment measures.

The Minister of Correctional Services Dr Pieter Groenewald acknowledged NSPCA’s the recent concerns about the welfare of animals under the care of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

Among the animals listed to be suffering are pigs, cattle, poultry, horses used in mounted units, and dogs in the department’s canine units.

These animals, whose care is part of the correctional system’s responsibility, are now allegedly facing daily challenges due to budget cuts that have drastically reduced their food supply.

At Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre, the situation is particularly concerning, said the NSPCA in a statement.

According to the NSPCA, the centre currently houses around 1 500 pigs, but the animals have only been receiving a diluted mixture of feed once a day, instead of their usual two species-specific meals.

Elizabeth Lupele, the National Director for Production Workshops and Agriculture within the DCS expressed personal distress after visiting the facility earlier this month.

She witnessed pigs screaming out of hunger, describing the experience as “traumatising” and confirming the dire need for action.

“The feeding issues stem from severe cost-containment measures that have been in place for some time. ‘While the DCS operates agricultural facilities to produce food for inmates, the reduced feed supply has impacted not only the production of food but also the health and well-being of the animals,’ said Lupele.

One of the NSPCA’s recommendations is for the DCS to immediately reduce its livestock numbers to match the available resources and prevent further suffering.

WATCH:

The department acknowledged the feed shortage crisis.

The minister noted the NSPCA’s concerns and expressed gratitude for the council’s efforts in bringing attention to the welfare of the animals.

He emphasised the need for accountability and pledged that those responsible for any neglect or mistreatment of animals would be held accountable.

The NSPCA had previously estimated that nearly one million animals might be suffering due to the department’s cost-containment measures.

However, the ministry clarified that the actual number of animals under its care is about 169 665.

ALSO READ: Man (33) sentenced to life for brutal murder of wife while their child was in the room

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!