Level 2 weather warning: Severe thunderstorms, lightning, and hail expected today

A level 2 weather warning is in place for severe thunderstorms, excessive lightning, and hail today in Pretoria.

According to the warning issued by the SA Weather Services (SAWS), it is in place until midnight on Wednesday over most parts of Gauteng, including Tshwane.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni the impact of severe thunderstorms may include the following:

• Heavy downpours which may lead to localised flooding, especially of susceptible low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.

• Large amounts of small hail over an open area

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning which may result in house or other structural fires.

• Disruptions to traffic due to major roads being flooded.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions.

• Localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure.

• Damage to formal and informal settlement houses or structures

• Danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and rivers.

He urged communities to observe the following safety measures:

• If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines, etc), which may be hit by lightning.

• Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

• When outdoors during lightning activity, immediately get out of – and away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams.

• If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground.

• In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

“The ESD will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert throughout the City for any related emergencies. Residents are equally and strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips. The South African Weather Service is also encouraging the public to load and use the WeatherSmart App to monitor and track a storm.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.”

Mnguni advised residents to stay calm when reporting an emergency, speak clearly, provide the correct address, and share an accurate contact number to allow the operator to follow up if needed.

