Metro uncovers operational shortcomings at two Centurion garden refuse sites

A recent unannounced pre-inspection at two garden refuse sites in Centurion uncovered serious operational shortcomings that have raised concerns among both officials and residents.

The inspection of Kruger Avenue and the Rooihuiskraal garden refuse sites was led by the chairperson of the Section 79 Environment and Agricultural Management Committee, Hluphi Gafane.

Gafane emphasised the importance of these facilities in serving the residents of Tshwane efficiently.

During the inspection, Gafane noted a significant operational lapse as there was an absence of an official entry register.

“The current lack of a system to track and verify users means we cannot confirm whether individuals accessing these sites are indeed residents of Region 4.”

She said this issue is troubling as it was revealed that residents from neighbouring areas, including Midrand and Ekurhuleni, have been using these sites without paying the metro for their waste disposal services.

📍 SECTION 79 CHAIRPERSON OF ENVIRONMENT AND AGRICULTURAL MANAGEMENT, *CLLR HLUPHI GAFANE* , CONDUCTS UNANNOUNCED PRE-INSPECTION VISITS AT TWO REGION 4 GARDEN REFUSE SITES! pic.twitter.com/G3sF80CRs1 — Mkhulu Thambolenyoka (@HluphiGafane) March 12, 2025

“This unauthorised usage places an additional burden on the municipality’s resources and is a matter that requires urgent attention,” said Gafane.

The inspection also shed light on non-compliant businesses that have failed to renew their permits yet continue dumping refuse at these sites.

Gafane said these businesses often force their way into these sites without proper authorisation.

“This kind of behaviour should not be tolerated. Businesses operating within Tshwane must adhere to the city’s waste management regulations.”

She underscored the metro’s commitment to enforce stringent measures against such violations.

Gafane emphasised that the metro is committed to taking firm steps to prevent any further abuse of these crucial waste management facilities.

In light of the findings, the chairperson has sought a meeting with the Member of the Mayoral Committee to discuss budget challenges and necessary support for the department to enhance the facilities’ operations.

Gafane reiterated the need for residents to exercise caution when using refuse sites, particularly in light of safety concerns related to alcohol consumption in these areas.

“Alcohol consumption at refuse sites not only poses a significant safety hazard but also increases the risk of injury among users and workers.

“We strongly discourage such activities and call upon all residents to behave responsibly while using these facilities,” she added.

Gafane affirmed the commitment of her office to ensure that the Region 4 garden refuse sites operate in a way that is safe, regulated, and beneficial to the residents of Tshwane.

She emphasised that they would continue to monitor these sites closely and implement necessary measures to enhance their efficiency and security.

“We urge residents to report any unauthorised activities, non-compliant businesses or unsafe practices observed at these sites.

“Together, we can create a cleaner, safer, and more sustainable environment for all,” she added.

Residents living near the Rooihuiskraal Garden Refuse Site have expressed their frustrations over the deteriorating conditions.

Judith Gomes, a resident of Wierda Glen Estate, said the situation at the site started to take a turn for the worse after a strike by the municipal workers in 2023.

“Rubbish started piling up everywhere, creating an unbearable smell that is affecting our health.”

Gomes highlighted the impact of the pollution on her granddaughter’s lung condition.

“My granddaughter has a lung problem and because of this she is constantly ill,” she said.

“This is really unfair because we all pay rates and taxes but have to deal with this situation.”

Last month, residents raised concerns about the same issue of the horrible smell coming from the refuse site.

At the time, resident George Gobey said that the foul odour often intensifies during composting processes.

“This is not new. It happens often and stops after we’ve complained, but starts all over again,” he said.

He also mentioned the dangers of burning waste at night, which has caused health issues for his family, particularly for his granddaughter, who suffers from asthma.

Monica van Zyl, residing on Aleppo Crescent, mentioned how badly this has impacted her family’s quality of life.

She stated that the awful smell has made it impossible to enjoy their garden.

“My clients also complain about the stench in the air, and the increased fly population in the area is a troubling sign of the refuse site’s deteriorating condition.”

Ward 65 Councillor Cindy Billson recently told Rekord that the municipality allegedly lacks an approved contract for yellow plant equipment or refuse removal vehicles, leading to the accumulation of waste.

“All the waste has resulted in a strong, unpleasant odour that is affecting nearby residents and posing a health concern,” said Billson.

