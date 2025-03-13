Severe storms with hail to hit Pretoria today

Pretoria residents are urged to stay alert as yet another weather warning is in place on Thursday for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail.

The level 2 weather warning is in place until midnight on Thursday.

“There is an influx of moisture being adverted from the east which can induce severe thunderstorms over Gauteng. This will result in heavy downpours, leading to localised flooding, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail that may damage susceptible settlements and infrastructures,” the SAWS said.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department would like to call on communities to continue to remain alert.

Spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the severe thunderstorms are expected to persist from about 14:00 until about 23:00 tonight.

“A Yellow Level 2 warning was issued by the South African Weather Service for Thursday for severe thunderstorms over most parts of Gauteng, including Tshwane.”

He said the impact of severe thunderstorms may include the following:

• Heavy downpours, which may lead to localised flooding, especially in susceptible low-lying areas, flat plains and susceptible roads.

• Large amounts of small hail over an open area

• Damaging winds and excessive lightning, which may result in house or other structural fires.

• Disruptions to traffic due to major roads being flooded.

• Minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions.

• Localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure.

• Damage to formal and informal settlement houses or structures

• Danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and rivers.

Mnguni called on communities to observe the following safety measures:

• If possible, stay indoors and away from metal objects that conduct electricity (barbed wire fences, power lines, etc), which may be hit by lightning.

• Avoid outdoor activities such as fishing or playing golf in the rain, as the fishing rods and golf clubs may attract lightning.

• When outdoors during lightning activity, immediately get out of – and away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water.

• Do not seek shelter under isolated trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm.

• Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams.

• If trapped in a vehicle during a flood, abandon it and climb to higher ground.

• In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level.

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert throughout the City for any related emergencies to protect life and property. Residents are equally and strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to follow the recommended safety tips immediately.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400.”

Mnguni advised residents that when reporting an emergency, they remain calm, speak, know where they are, give the correct address, and give their correct contact number to allow the operator to phone them back should they be required to do so.

