Man arrested for brutal murder of Pretoria-Moot resident

Police said a man has been arrested for the brutal murder of a Pretoria-Moot resident following a six-month investigation.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk,

police received a call for assistance at a residence in 12th Avenue last year on August 20.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Hugh Powell (58) inside the premises under suspicious circumstances.

“Further investigation confirmed that the deceased had been murdered, and several belongings, including a vehicle, were missing. A case of murder was subsequently opened for investigation.”

Van Dyk said through meticulous detective work and thorough crime scene analysis conducted by forensic experts; investigators identified a person of interest who could assist with the case.

“A joint team of uniformed officers and detectives from Pretoria-Moot launched a manhunt for the suspect, following all leads within the Moot and surrounding areas.”

He said Pretoria-Moot SAPS successfully traced and arrested the suspect on March 4.

“The suspect was formally charged with murder and appeared in court. The case was postponed, and the accused remains in custody.”

Major-General Samuel Thine commended the officers for their dedication and excellent investigative work in ensuring that the suspect was brought to justice.

