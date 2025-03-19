No evidence of myiasis or staphylococcus outbreak in Pretoria

The Gauteng Department of Health has investigated concerns about a disease outbreak in Pretoria and found no evidence of a widespread issue related to maggots or staphylococcus infections.

According to ​The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) spokesperson Motalatale Modiba, they have noted concerns raised in public, in particular on social media, regarding an alleged disease outbreak linked to maggots and staphylococcus infection in Pretoria North clinics.

“The department, through its Public Health Directorate and Tshwane District Health Services, has investigated these claims and found no evidence of a widespread outbreak.”

He said over the past weekend, Odi District Hospital in Tshwane attended to five patients with suspected myiasis, a condition caused by maggot infestation.

“Three of these were clinically diagnosed with myiasis, while the other two were found to have unrelated abscesses and were transferred to Dr. George Mukhari Academic Hospital for further care.”

Modiba said the three patients were seen and discharged on the same day.

“It is important to note that myiasis is not an infectious disease and does not spread from person to person. The condition occurs when flies lay eggs on damp clothing, bedding, or unsanitary surfaces.”

He explained that once hatched, the maggots dig into the skin, causing swelling, irritation, and a boil-like lesion with a small hole through which the maggot breathes.

Common symptoms of myiasis include:

• Painful, swollen lumps on the skin.

• A small hole in the swollen area, sometimes with visible movement inside.

• Itching or a sensation of something moving under the skin.

• In some cases, a discharge from the wound. Preventative Measures for Myiasis:

• Avoid drying clothes or bedding directly on the ground.

• Iron clothes before wearing them, especially in high-risk areas.

• Maintain proper hygiene and sanitation. 2 of 2

• Ensure domestic animals are treated for fly infestations.

• Wear shoes to protect feet from exposure.

Modiba said additionally, reports of a staphylococcus (staph) infection outbreak in Pretoria North have been found to be false.

“The investigation confirmed that on March 7 2025, a single patient with chronic wounds, unresponsive to treatment, was seen at Jack Hindon Clinic, where laboratory tests confirmed a staph infection.

“The patient was referred to Tshwane District Hospital for further management. There has been no increase in staph infections that would indicate an outbreak.”

He further explained that Staphylococcus bacteria are commonly found on human skin and are generally harmless unless they enter the body through a wound or cut.

“GDoH urges members of the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic.

“The department is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents and encourages those experiencing concerning symptoms to seek medical attention at their nearest health facility.”

