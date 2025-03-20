Bomb squad deployed to investigate deadly Rosslyn Factory explosion

The bomb squad has been deployed to investigate the cause of a deadly explosion at the Envirocycle factory in Rosslyn, where two people were killed and several others injured.

Emergency services were still on-site on Thursday afternoon following a deadly explosion at a factory in Rosslyn.

Two people have been declared dead earlier, with two others in critical condition, according to reliable sources at the scene. Another person has been transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

The two critically injured patients were airlifted to a nearby hospital for further investigation.

It is believed the explosion happened just after 12:00 on Thursday.

The public, as well as motorists, are still advised to avoid the area and to use alternative routes where possible.

The manager of the Envirocycle factory declined to confirm or provide more information about the explosion.

