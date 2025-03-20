D-Day arrives: Final deadline to replace SASSA/Postbank gold card

Today marks the final day for grant beneficiaries to swap their SASSA gold cards for the new Postbank black cards or risk being unable to access their funds.

With the deadline fast approaching, the gold cards will be deactivated on March 20, leaving those who haven’t made the switch unable to withdraw or use their grants.

Postbank CEO Nikki Mbengashe explained that starting on March 20, the current South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards will stop working.

This means that even if there are monies in the beneficiary’s account, they cannot be withdrawn.

“Beneficiaries would not be able to use SASSA gold cards to buy or withdraw cash inside stores. Retailers would not accept the cards for any transactions, and any attempts would result in automatic system transaction declines.

“Beneficiaries would also not be able to use SASSA gold cards at any ATM. The SASSA gold may be swallowed when inserted in any ATM to attempt a transaction,” Mbengashe said.

Postbank will continue to replace new cards, and social grant beneficiaries may still replace their SASSA gold cards with Postbank black cards on or after March 20.

“To prepare for the next grant payments that are scheduled for April 3 to April 5 2025, SASSA and Postbank encourage beneficiaries to make extra efforts to use the period between now and those payment dates to get their black cards.

She said grant beneficiaries will be able to swap cards at selected Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, PicknPay, Boxer, and Spar stores.

Beneficiaries are reminded the next grant payments that are scheduled for April 3 to April 5, 2025, and onwards, social grant beneficiaries who are yet to replace their gold cards with Postbank black cards, can withdraw their grant at their nearest Post Office.

Also read: Everything you need to know about the new April SASSA grant increases

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!