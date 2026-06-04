Improvements to public spaces in Pretoria North welcomed

Residents of Pretoria North and surrounding areas are continuing to see improvements in the cleanliness, safety and appearance of their neighbourhoods as municipal maintenance teams carry out ongoing beautification and service delivery projects across the area.

On June 1, municipal teams completed a series of maintenance activities that included grass cutting, tree pruning and the removal of branches at several locations within the ward.

Grass cutting was undertaken on Rachel de Beer Street and Daan de Wet Nel Drive, helping to improve the appearance of public spaces while also reducing overgrown vegetation that can create hiding places for criminal activity and attract illegal dumping.

Tree-pruning operations were also completed along Jack Hindon Street in Pretoria North and on Paul Kruger Street near the railway line.

According to Ward Councillor Quentin Meyer, the work was necessary to improve visibility and public safety while preventing potential hazards caused by overgrown branches.

“Maintaining our public spaces is about more than keeping the area looking neat. It contributes directly to community safety, improves visibility for motorists and pedestrians, and helps create an environment that residents can be proud of,” said Meyer.

He added that electricity had to be temporarily switched off during the pruning of trees on Jack Hindon Street to ensure the safety of workers carrying out the operation.

“Every small improvement contributes to a better quality of life for our residents. I would like to thank the teams on the ground for their dedication and commitment to keeping Ward 2 clean, safe and well-maintained.

“We remain focused on addressing service delivery concerns and ensuring that maintenance work continues throughout the ward,” said Meyer.

As part of the clean-up operations, teams also loaded and removed branches from a property on Rachel de Beer Street, helping to clear the area and improve the overall environment.

Residents have welcomed the maintenance efforts and say they have noticed a visible difference in the affected areas.

Pretoria North resident Jacob Marais said regular grass cutting and tree maintenance help create a more pleasant living environment.

“It may seem like a small thing, but when public spaces are maintained properly, the entire community benefits.

“The areas look cleaner, and it makes residents feel that their concerns are being taken seriously,” Marais said. “Overgrown trees can become dangerous, especially during storms or when they block visibility for drivers. Seeing these issues being addressed gives residents confidence that maintenance is receiving attention,” he said.

Residents are encouraged to continue reporting maintenance concerns and infrastructure issues through the appropriate municipal channels so that they can be attended to as part of future service delivery programmes.

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