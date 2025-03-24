Metro police recover stolen car during by-law operation

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) conducted an integrated by-law operation in the Marabastad police precinct last week, where several businesses were inspected.

The operation focused on dilapidated buildings.

According to TMPD spokesperson Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, the operation was conducted as a measure to ensure that the image of the city is enhanced.

He said during the operation, only one business was found to be compliant.

“A total of six Section 56 infringement notices were issued to businesses for various contraventions, including the Businesses Act, 1991 (Act 71 of 1991), the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, 1972 (Act 54 of 1972) and the Fire Safety By-law,” he said.

He said the electricity supply was disconnected to four businesses that were illegally connected, and four businesses were closed due to non-compliance.

In addition, Mahamba said on the same day, the operation took a different turn which led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle in Centurion.

He said the team received a tip-off regarding a stolen vehicle during a house robbery.

“With the assistance of a vehicle tracking company, the members swiftly responded, and the vehicle was found abandoned at a nearby location,” said Mahamba.

He said the vehicle was taken to the SAPS pound for safekeeping.

Mahamba said the safety and security of the residents of Tshwane remain a priority and that the TMPD is working tirelessly to ensure that this goal is realised.

