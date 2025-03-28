News

Two suspected cable thieves electrocuted to death

Two suspected cable thieves were electrocuted to death Friday while attempting to cut a transformer cable.

Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Two suspected cable thieves were electrocuted to death. Photo: GoogleMap

Two suspected cable thieves were electrocuted to death on Friday morning in Irene.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the incident happened at around 06:10 on Friday morning.

The men were trying to cut the cable on the outlet of the transformer with a bolt cutter when they were electrocuted.

“The two unknown men entered the premises of Irene Agricultural Research Council by cutting the fence with a plier.”

Van Dyk said they used homemade leather to clime to the transformer.

“The two unknown men were trying to cut the cable on the outlet of the transformer with a bolt cutter.

“In the process, they electrocuted themselves and were found deceased on the scene by the eyewitness.”

Both men were declared deceased by emergency medical services on the scene.

Police are investigating an inquest and an attempted theft of cables that were opened.

