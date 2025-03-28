Two suspected cable thieves electrocuted to death

Two suspected cable thieves were electrocuted to death on Friday morning in Irene.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the incident happened at around 06:10 on Friday morning.

The men were trying to cut the cable on the outlet of the transformer with a bolt cutter when they were electrocuted.

“The two unknown men entered the premises of Irene Agricultural Research Council by cutting the fence with a plier.”

Van Dyk said they used homemade leather to clime to the transformer.

“The two unknown men were trying to cut the cable on the outlet of the transformer with a bolt cutter.

“In the process, they electrocuted themselves and were found deceased on the scene by the eyewitness.”

Both men were declared deceased by emergency medical services on the scene.

Police are investigating an inquest and an attempted theft of cables that were opened.

Also read: Snouted Cobra killed, dog injured while protecting owners in Centurion

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!