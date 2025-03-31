Major petrol price drop expected this week

This is no April Fool’s joke—Pretoria motorists are set to enjoy a major cut in petrol and diesel prices this week.

According to month-end data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), both petrol and diesel prices have experienced notable over-recoveries, with petrol set to drop by 64 to 78 cents per litre, and diesel by around 90 cents per litre.

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has crunched the numbers, and it is looking good. Here’s a breakdown of the expected decreases:

Petrol 93: down 74 cents per litre

Petrol 95: down 88 cents per litre

Diesel 0.05%: down 94 cents per litre

Diesel 0.005%: down 96 cents per litre

These reductions come before factoring in any new tax changes set to take effect on April 1st.

