Convicted sexual offenders a troubling reality in schools

Recent responses in the Gauteng legislature have shed light on employing people with histories of sexual offences at public schools.

According to Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) currently employs 12 individuals who have been implicated in sexual offences.

Chilone answered questions in the provincial legislature by Michael Waters of the DA.

Departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed to Rekord that this group comprises seven educators and five non-teaching staff members.

Among these, two individuals were charged but not yet convicted, with their cases still under review by the SAPS.

He said the affected educators are currently employed in public primary schools.

While no further specifics have been provided, Mabona confirmed that some of these schools are in Pretoria.

One of the most pressing questions is why these individuals remain in the education system.

Mabona cited legal due processes as a reason for their continued employment.

“Before any action can be taken, the department must receive the necessary National Register for Sexual Offenders (NRSO) certificates from the National Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.”

He said the department has issued letters to the implicated employees, informing them of their status and their right to apply for the removal of their criminal record if they meet the necessary criteria.

“However, until their NRSO certificates are obtained, no dismissals can occur.”

He said to safeguard learners from potential harm, the department has implemented various vetting procedures.

“Since 2020, all newly appointed school-based employees undergo Child Protection Register vetting. This is supplemented by Personnel Suitability Checks, including criminal record verification, identity confirmation, and qualification verification,” he said.

In 2023, the department began vetting school-based employees against the NRSO, as mandated by the Department of Basic Education. Special school employees have already been vetted, and the process is now underway for primary school employees,” he explained.

He said to further prevent the appointment of convicted sexual offenders, the head of department at schools has the authority to disapprove any appointment involving a candidate with a sexual offence conviction, per the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2021.

“The process for removing convicted sexual offenders from the education system is clear: upon confirmation that an individual is listed on the NRSO, immediate dismissal follows,” confirmed Mabona.

