Faulty valve blamed for prolonged water outage in Silverton

After nearly two weeks without water, residents in parts of Silverton can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Tshwane confirms that water supply has been fully restored.

The metro blamed a faulty valve for the prolonged water outage.

While water supply to most parts of Silverton resumed on June 2 after Rand Water concluded its planned maintenance, residents in Joseph Bosman and Smarag streets remained without water.

The prolonged disruption sparked outrage from the community, particularly over the city’s lack of clear communication during the crisis.

Residents had raised concerns over the water outage, stating that their health and safety were jeopardised.

They also said they feel abandoned and forgotten after being left without running water for two weeks, turning daily life into a struggle and raising serious sanitation concerns.

According to metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, investigations conducted by the city’s technical teams revealed that a malfunctioning valve was the root cause of the continued water outage in those specific streets.

Mashigo said the water supply was fully restored on June 4 following the Rand Water shutdown, but on June 5, teams discovered an unrelated issue, a valve malfunction, that contributed to the ongoing outage.

He added that the city’s water teams responded immediately by investigating the fault and working to resolve it.

“The repairs have since been completed, and the water supply has been restored to all impacted residents.”

He assured residents that Tshwane treats all logged service interruptions with priority, although response times may vary depending on the complexity of the problem and resource availability.

Residents had raised concerns over the absence of alternative supply measures during the outage.

However, Mashigo said a water tanker had been dispatched to the area as a temporary solution.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!