Local organisation donates warm clothes to child welfare

A local organisation donated warm clothes and soup for children from Tshwane Child Welfare Mamelodi on Friday.

Ditlalemeso Foundation made the donations to keep vulnerable children warm this winter.

Gloria Mangena from Tshwane Child Welfare Mamelodi said the donations came at the time of need.

She said the foundation had been very supportive of their children protection programme by donating warm clothes and soup.

“The donations will go to children who we came across in need of material assistance and some of these children attend our Orphan and Vulnerable Children [programme],” said Mangena.

“It’s winter, and we are working hand in hand with grandmothers, unemployed aunts, and uncles taking care of vulnerable children, and we will donate the clothes to them.”

Bennit Maponya from the organisation said this was not the first time they donated to the Child Welfare.

“As an organisation, we thought we should take a stand and do something for children who come from disadvantaged families.

“We chose to start with Child Welfare, because their mandate is to protect children, and they are helping a lot of families in Mamelodi,” said Maponya.

He said they collected clothes from the community, friends, and families, and hoped the clothes would keep children warm this cold winter.

“We are also here to build a lasting relationship with the centre, whereby we have a soup kitchen once a week.”

Maponya said Child Welfare is one of their beneficiaries because they look after vulnerable children in Mamelodi.

“Donating unwanted clothes is also part of giving back to the community,” he said.

He added that the foundation’s clothing drive aims to dress the less fortunate in winter and beyond.

The organisation also pleaded with the public to help donate school uniforms and clothes for all ages.

It also keeps chronic patients warm in winter while waiting for the clinic to open by providing them with warm nutritious vegetable soup and bread to fill up their stomachs while standing in long lines and before taking their medication.

“We don’t want to see elderly people and chronic patients waking up as early as 03:00 with freezing hands and cold feet in winter season,” said Maponya.

“Our mission is to see Mamelodi have a good, healthy community.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!