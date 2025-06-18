Police rescue four women forced into alleged online pornography

Four women were rescued from the clutches of suspected human traffickers in the north of Pretoria this week.

Police conducted an operation on June 16 after receiving a tip-off about a woman suspected of trafficking young women and coercing them into pornography, said Superintendent Isaac Mahamba, spokesperson for the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

The operation, by the TMPD’s Tactical Response Team and done in collaboration with SAPS, led to the arrest of two suspects involved in human trafficking and online sexual exploitation.

Mahamba said police successfully traced the suspect to premises in Gezina.

The suspect then led the officers to another residence where the four victims were allegedly found producing online sexual performances against their will.

“The suspect led the officers to a residence in Pretoria North where they discovered four female victims, aged between 18 and 38, actively engaged in online sexual performances using large screens and recording equipment.”

Mahamba said the victims were three South African citizens and a Malawian national.

“During interviews, the women revealed that their identification documents were being withheld by the female suspect, who claimed to be their employer.”

The woman was immediately arrested, Mahamba said.

Further investigation led officers to a separate address, where the suspects’ husband, a Nigerian national, was arrested.

“Both suspects were formally charged with human trafficking and the forced production of online pornography, and they are detained at a local SAPS station.

“As the investigation progresses, additional charges may follow.”

He said the TMPD remains committed to combating human trafficking and all forms of exploitation.

“The Chief of Police Commissioner Yolanda Faro commends all the members for their swift response and hard work,” he concluded.

