Elderly woman brutally murdered in Pretoria-Moot

An 81-year-old woman was found brutally murdered in her Pretoria-Moot home on Tuesday, sparking a swift and intense police investigation.

Within 12 hours, detectives arrested two suspects—one of whom was caught with the victim’s belongings.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, members of the Pretoria Moot SAPS responded to a call for police assistance at a local residence on Tuesday morning at around 10:00.

“Upon arrival, officers met with a security officer who had been contacted by a woman affiliated with a local NGO providing social support services. The woman explained that she regularly visited the 81-year-old female resident to assist with laundry and provide food support, as the elderly woman lived alone.”

He said on the morning in question, the NGO worker was surprised when her visit was answered by an unknown coloured female, who claimed the elderly resident was unwell and had taken medication to rest.

“Although unsettled, the NGO worker accepted the laundry handed to her and left. Her concern prompted her to contact the security officer, requesting a welfare check at the residence.”

Van Dyk said police officers proceeded to the address.

“The front door was locked, and after failed attempts to gain entry, officers moved to the rear of the house, where they found the back door open.

“Inside, the home had been ransacked. Bloodstains were visible in the main bedroom, and in the bathroom, the body of an elderly white female was discovered in the bathtub, partially submerged in water with visible blood.”

He added that emergency medical services were summoned and, upon arrival, declared the woman deceased.

“Crime scene experts were immediately called to process the scene.

“Pretoria Moot detectives began their preliminary investigation and obtained a description of a possible suspect. Informers were activated to assist.”

Van Dyk furthermore said later that evening, at around 21:30, informants notified detectives that a possible suspect matching the description had been seen in the area.

“Detectives swiftly responded and traced a woman accompanied by her boyfriend on a nearby street. Upon searching the pair, police recovered several items belonging to the deceased.”

Both suspects were arrested on the scene and detained for murder.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of additional stolen items at locations where the suspects had allegedly sold them.”

Major-General Samuel Thine praised the investigating team for their swift and committed response, ensuring that justice was served within 12 hours of the incident.

Both suspects appeared in court on Friday and were reprimanded and returned to custody.

