Sizzling showdown: Pretoria potjiekos enthusiasts compete in cook-off

The Frederika Village Sidewalk Sale and Potjiekos Challenge, organised by the shop owners, took place at Frederika Village in Rietfontein on Saturday.

One of the organisers, Mariette Pretorius said the challenge is part of bringing the community together to buy Potjiekos from the sidewalks of the stores.

The challenge, in which three owners took part, was a fun-filled day for the whole family, with local shops joining forces to bring visitors amazing specials, sidewalk stalls, and the friendly Potjiekos Challenge to warm them up on a winter’s day!

“The participants cooked a variety of delicious potjiekos, and the customers who bought the food were the judges,” said Pretorius.

The day started in the morning and tasting time was noon.

The overall winner of the competition was Monica De Waal from the MST store with her beef and vegetable Potjie. In her words, she won the Potjiekos challenge because her potjie was cooked with love.

One of the runners-up, Engela van Zonten, from The Taste Butchery cooked a biltong and pasta potjie. Another runner-up, Mariette Pretorius cooked an oxtail in red wine potjie.

The organisers said the next potjie challenge is set for September and they want more of the community of The Moot area to participate in the challenge.

