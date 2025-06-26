72-hour blackout a hoax

The Tshwane metro is warning residents not to fall victim to misinformation, following the circulation of fake messages of a possible 72-hour blackout in Pretoria.

According to Tshwane, the message claims that some of the key areas that will experience a total power cut include Arcadia, Brooklyn, Centurion and Hatfield.

“Tshwane can categorically confirm that no such message was officially issued by the city, and that no such outage is planned,” said metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba.

Bokaba said the city is currently dealing with multiple outages affecting regions 3 and 4 and is doing its utmost best to ensure power restoration to the affected areas as quickly as possible.

He issued a stern warning to people who spread false information.

“Peddlers of such misinformation, whose aim appears to be to create panic and anxiety among consumers, are cautioned to desist from spreading such misinformation, which borders on spreading propaganda, which is a prosecutable offence,” Bokaba said.

