Look: Snow confirmed in these parts of SA

Several parts of South Africa woke up under a blanket of snow today, with breathtaking scenes shared from the Eastern Cape mountains, southern Drakensberg, Lesotho, and the Karoo, where the icy weather delivered on forecasts overnight.

The snow is part of a broader wintry system bringing rain, thunderstorms, and freezing temperatures to much of the country — and Gauteng is feeling the chill too.

According to Michelle du Plessis, a forecaster at VoxWeather, the powerful cut-off low and another intense cold front sweeping across the country have already produced widespread showers, heavy snow in the highlands, and freezing conditions.

While Gauteng residents are enduring bitterly cold weather, Du Plessis explained that the chances of seeing snow settle here remain very slim.

“Any snow that falls in Gauteng is likely to melt before reaching the ground. More likely, residents will see soft hail or graupel rather than true snow,” she said, adding that the province’s elevation is simply too low for significant accumulation.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape braces for up to 80 mm of rain, and the SA Weather Service has issued a Level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall and possible flooding in the province as the next front moves through.

In Gauteng, temperatures will remain below 20 °C today, with showers possible later, a slight reprieve by Sunday, and another cold snap forecast for early next week.

Take a look at some of the stunning snow photos from across the country — and keep your cameras ready, just in case Gauteng gets its own icy surprise!

