Steve Biko Road opens after month-long rehabilitation

Steve Biko Road near the intersection with Schoeman Street has been reopened after collapsing earlier this year.

The section of the road collapsed two months ago due to structural failure of the underlying stormwater channel.

The closure forced residents to use alternative roads such as Leyds Street, Meintjies Street, or Nelson Mandela Drive.

MMC for Transport and Roads, Tlangi Mogale, said the rehabilitation project began on June 3 and was completed by June 30.

The work included:

– Demolition and site preparation: Removal of the suspended channel top wall and clearance of all unsuitable and eroded backfill material in the affected area.

– Reconstruction of stormwater channel: Rebuilding the damaged channel floor and side wall, in accordance with municipal standards.

– Backfilling and drainage: Backfilling behind the channel wall, or alternative methods such as concrete fill in areas with limited access.

– Road reconstruction: Restoration of the collapsed roadway section with appropriate layer works and resurfacing of the affected section of Steve Biko Road, including repainting road markings.

“We would like to apologise to the residents and motorists for the inconvenience caused by the rehabilitation project and also thank them for their patience and understanding. The department aims to have a safe and convenient road network in the city, which is conducive for the residents and the motorists,” Mogale said.

