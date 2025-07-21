SASSA warns: ‘Ubuntu Life’ misusing name and logo

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued a stern warning to the public about an organisation called “Ubuntu Life,” which it says is unlawfully using SASSA’s name, logo, and brand to mislead beneficiaries.

SASSA has distanced itself entirely from the company, confirmed it has no affiliation or agreement with it, and urged South Africans to remain vigilant and report any fraudulent activities.

“SASSA wishes to unequivocally distance itself from any association with this entity and to refute any claims or suggestions that Ubuntu Life is affiliated, endorsed, or contracted by SASSA in any capacity.”

it furthermore said SASSA is a statutory body responsible for the administration and payment of social grants in South Africa.

Any misuse of its identity, name, logo, representations suggesting affiliation, constitutes a serious misrepresentation and potential violation of South African law, including the Trademarks Act and relevant fraud legislation.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr Themba Matlou, has urged the public to remain vigilant and not engage with any individuals or organisations that claim to operate on behalf of SASSA without official verification.

He said SASSA does not outsource grant applications or beneficiary services to private companies such as Ubuntu Life or any other company for that matter. “We appeal to the members of the public, especially our beneficiaries, not to fall prey to these fraudulent acts committed in SASSA’s name. Please exercise vigilance and verify the authenticity of such acts with SASSA before partaking in them,” Matlou said.

He further reiterated that SASSA does not charge any fees for social grant services as the services are rendered for free only by employed SASSA officials. A

ll official SASSA communications come via its official platforms and service points.

If anyone has been approached or misled by Ubuntu Life or any similar entity, they are urged to report the matter immediately to the nearest South African Police Service or call SASSA on its toll free number, 0800 60 10 11 or email [email protected].

Matlou said SASSA’s legal team has taken steps to initiate formal action against the unlawful use of its brand and will pursue all legal avenues to protect the integrity of its services and the safety of South African social grant beneficiaries.

