R80 highway cleared following taxi protest disruption

The R80 Mabopane Highway was opened on Friday afternoon following a major disruption that was caused by a taxi protest earlier today.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the Public Order Police (POP) were called to assist after the TMPD reported that about 100 taxis were blocking the highway.

Van Dyk explained that the blockage was a result of dissatisfaction among taxi operators whose vehicles were impounded for operating without valid permits.

“The taxi operators showed their dissatisfaction by blocking the R80 highway,” he said.

POP officers engaged with representatives of the taxi association and requested that the road be cleared.

“The taxis were removed from the road and traffic started flowing again,” said Van Dyk.

He added that the chairperson of the taxi association was also present and took part in negotiations with POP officers.

Van Dyk confirmed that the protest was dispersed peacefully and that the situation is now under control.

No critical incidents or acts of violence occurred during the standoff.

