Son watches in horror on CCTV as father is killed in Buffelsdrift home attack

A late-night robbery on a Buffelsdrift plot turned deadly when a man was brutally assaulted and killed — his son, watching remotely via CCTV, witnessed the horrifying scene unfold in real time.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, the attack happened at around 20:10 on a plot in the Buffelsdrift Kameeldrift area.

“The son of the plot owner saw on his CCTV camera that an unknown African male was walking in his father’s yard.”

It is believed the son rushed to the scene. He arrived at the scene and saw four African men in the yard. Three ran into the house, and the other one ran around the house.

All four men fled the scene.

The son searched the house and found it ransacked. He then found his father at the side of the house.

The father was badly assaulted in the face and tied with wires.

The man was rushed to the Montana hospital and declared dead on arrival.

Van Dyk said only a cellphone and cash were robbed.

He said all four attackers were dressed in blue overalls.

Van Dyk furthermore added that police have launched a manhunt for the attackers.

“Murder and house robbery are being investigated, and the investigation is underway.”

According to Van Dyk, forensic experts are currently on the scene collecting evidence.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Also read: Reminder: Five-hour power outage to hit these Pretoria suburbs

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.