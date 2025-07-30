Local newsNews

Fuel forecast brings both relief and pressure for Pretoria drivers

Pretoria motorists should prepare for a mixed fuel price adjustment next week, with both relief and frustration expected at the pumps.

Pretoria motorists are in for a mixed fuel price adjustment next week, with the latest month-end data from the Central Energy Fund pointing to both relief and strain at the pumps.

While a decrease in one fuel type may offer some breathing room, a notable hike in another is set to hit drivers’ pockets.

The official fuel price changes will be confirmed in the coming days.

The official price adjustments will be announced before the prices take effect next week; the recovery balances for the month are unlikely to change drastically.

These are the recoveries at the end of July:

  • Petrol 93: decrease of 35 cents per litre
  • Petrol 95: decrease of 30 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): increase of 65 cents per litre
  • Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): increase of 63 cents per litre
  • Illuminating paraffin: increase of 29 cents per litre

It should be emphasised that the final adjustments in fuel prices will only be announced later this week or early next week.

