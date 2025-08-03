Man killed in horrific Mnandi accident
A man was killed while another was critically injured in a head-on collision in Mnandi on Saturday evening.
Paramedics said a man was killed while another was critically injured in a head-on collision in Mnandi on Saturday evening.
According to Dean Slater, spokesperson of Emergency Medical Solutions, the accident was reported at about 18:50.
“At 18:50, Emergency Medical Solutions received a call for a motor vehicle incident on Tullip Road near Mnandi Spar.”
He said an ambulance was immediately dispatched along with an advanced life support paramedic.
“On arrival, it was found that a man had sadly succumbed to his injuries and another man was in a critical condition.”
Slater said the critical man was stabilised on scene and transported to a nearby facility for further management.
Also read: Hero father who was killed protecting his family to be laid to rest next week
Do you have more information about the story?
Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.
For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East
For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.