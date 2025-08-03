Local newsNews

Man killed in horrific Mnandi accident

A man was killed while another was critically injured in a head-on collision in Mnandi on Saturday evening.

A man was killed in a horrific Mnandi accident. Photo: supplied

Paramedics said a man was killed while another was critically injured in a head-on collision in Mnandi on Saturday evening.

According to Dean Slater, spokesperson of Emergency Medical Solutions, the accident was reported at about 18:50.

“At 18:50, Emergency Medical Solutions received a call for a motor vehicle incident on Tullip Road near Mnandi Spar.”

He said an ambulance was immediately dispatched along with an advanced life support paramedic.

“On arrival, it was found that a man had sadly succumbed to his injuries and another man was in a critical condition.”

Slater said the critical man was stabilised on scene and transported to a nearby facility for further management.

